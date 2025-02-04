"Ben has plenty of experience and possesses all the attributes needed to challenge Nico, Jordan and Toby."

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip has signed for Championship strugglers Portsmouth.

Killip was much-maligned towards the end of his time in the North East but has established himself in the Football League since leaving the Prestige Group Stadium in the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old signed for Pools in 2019 following a successful spell with Braintree and went on to make 150 appearances for the club.

Killip was an important part of the side that won promotion in 2021 under Dave Challinor. Although injury ruled him out of the run-in and subsequent play-off campaign, Killip made 29 appearances as Pools returned to the Football League.

Killip spent the next two seasons at the club and was part of the side that reached the FA Cup fourth round, setting up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, and the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. However, he lost his place midway through the 2022/23 season and played just once between the end of January and May, producing a superb performance against Dave Challinor's Stockport on the final day of the campaign.

Harshly criticised at times, Killip is a very capable shot-stopper but has never been the most commanding goalkeeper, with both his distribution and his willingness to come for crosses questioned at times. Towards the end of his spell in the North East, it felt like there was something of a falling out between Killip, in large part an excellent servant to the club, and the fanbase.

He signed for League One Barnsley in July 2023 and spent the next 18 months in South Yorkshire, making 36 appearances. Signed initially as a back-up, Killip appeared to have broken into the Tykes first team this term, playing 21 times in total.

However, he's headed south after signing a short-term deal with Championship side Portsmouth on transfer deadline day, arriving for an undisclosed fee. Portsmouth, who are one place and a single point above the relegation zone, had been looking to bolster their goalkeeping department following the departure of Will Norris. Killip will face stiff competition in-between the sticks from the likes of Nicolas Schmid, the club's current first choice, Scotland international Jordan Archer and teenager Toby Steward.

"We're really pleased to add further competition in the goalkeeping department," Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the club's official website.

"Ben has plenty of experience and possesses all the attributes needed to challenge Nico, Jordan and Toby."