Scott Loach of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th April 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | Shutter Press)

The former Hartlepool United goalkeeper made 100 consecutive appearances for the club between 2017 and 2019 before making the switch to north London in the summer.

Loach was in discussions regarding new deal at The Vic but opted to join the Bees for the 2019-20 campaign. And Pools caretaker manager Antony Sweeney is looking forward to welcoming the Barnet number 1 back for the first time since his departure.

A good reception is expected for Loach prior to the game though Sweeney hopes to make things difficult come kick-off.

He said: “Hopefully I’ll be commiserating him after the game!”

“But no, he’s a great lad and a good servant to the club when he was here. He’s a good goal keeper and solid character to have around the place.

“It will be nice to see him back but hopefully not too nice for him!”

Barnet currently sit 10th in the table but just two points ahead of Pools meaning a victory for Sweeney’s men could see them leapfrog their way into the top half.

Darren Currie’s side have won just one of their last six National League matches but did confirm their place in the FA Cup first round proper following a 3-1 replay win over Potters Bar Town. They host Joey Barton’s Fleetwood at The Hive next month.

“I won’t judge Barnet on the FA Cup because I wouldn’t expect them to judge us based on our performance against Brackley,” Sweeney added.

“They’re very similar to us in that they’re a decent footballing side that are just a bit inconsistent with their performances.

“Some days they’ll be really good and other days not so good and their results reflect that. They will pose a threat and we’ve got to understand and accept that.