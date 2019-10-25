Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Scott Loach set to make Victoria Park return with Barnet on Saturday
Scott Loach will be making his return to Victoria Park with Barnet this Saturday.
The former Hartlepool United goalkeeper made 100 consecutive appearances for the club between 2017 and 2019 before making the switch to north London in the summer.
Loach was in discussions regarding new deal at The Vic but opted to join the Bees for the 2019-20 campaign. And Pools caretaker manager Antony Sweeney is looking forward to welcoming the Barnet number 1 back for the first time since his departure.
A good reception is expected for Loach prior to the game though Sweeney hopes to make things difficult come kick-off.
He said: “Hopefully I’ll be commiserating him after the game!”
“But no, he’s a great lad and a good servant to the club when he was here. He’s a good goal keeper and solid character to have around the place.
“It will be nice to see him back but hopefully not too nice for him!”
Barnet currently sit 10th in the table but just two points ahead of Pools meaning a victory for Sweeney’s men could see them leapfrog their way into the top half.
Darren Currie’s side have won just one of their last six National League matches but did confirm their place in the FA Cup first round proper following a 3-1 replay win over Potters Bar Town. They host Joey Barton’s Fleetwood at The Hive next month.
“I won’t judge Barnet on the FA Cup because I wouldn’t expect them to judge us based on our performance against Brackley,” Sweeney added.
“They’re very similar to us in that they’re a decent footballing side that are just a bit inconsistent with their performances.
“Some days they’ll be really good and other days not so good and their results reflect that. They will pose a threat and we’ve got to understand and accept that.
“I don’t think any team at this level will cruise through games on their own terms, there’s always going to be parts of the game when your back is against the wall but we’ve got to expect it and get through it as we have the past two games and put our stamp on the game.”