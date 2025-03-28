Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper signs for National League South side

Young goalkeeper Owen Foster, who spent last month on loan at Pools, has signed for National League South title-chasers Torquay. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Owen Foster has signed for National League South side Torquay United on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the last month at the Prestige Group Stadium as cover for Adam Smith but returned to parent club Hull after failing to break into the side.

The young goalkeeper made his professional debut for Scunthorpe against Pools in 2022, producing a man of the match performance. At the time, Iron boss Keith Hill backed him to go on and play for England.

Foster won back-to-back young player of the season awards at Scunthrope before attracting the attention of Championship side Hull, his hometown club, in the summer of 2023.

The youngster, who had a trial with Premier League Nottingham Forest in September 2022, is yet to make a senior appearance in East Yorkshire and spent time out on loan at Chorley last season.

He joins a Torquay side who are involved in a remarkable race for the National League South title. The Gulls are one of five sides within three points of one another at the top of the table, one of the tightest title races in the division's history. Foster will face stiff competition for the number one shirt at Plainmoor, with former Exeter goalkeeper James Hamon an ever-present in-between the sticks this season.