Former Hartlepool United head coach linked with vacant National League manager's job

The former Pools head coach, who won five of his 17 games in charge at Victoria Park, is one of a number of names being linked with the vacant Aldershot manager's job. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is one of a number of names being linked with the vacant Aldershot Town manager's job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shots, who beat Pools 1-0 at The Recreation Ground last month, have been on the hunt for a new boss since the sudden and unexpected resignation of Tommy Widdrington. Widdrington, who was part of the Pools side that won promotion to League One in 2003, was a hugely popular figure in Hampshire having led the Shots to FA Trophy glory in May, beating National League North side Spennymoor 3-0 in the club's first ever visit to Wembley Stadium. Having resigned amidst growing frustration at the direction Aldershoot appear to be heading and following a slow start to the new campaign, Widdrington was briefly linked with a return to Victoria Park following the sacking of Simon Grayson but has since taken over at National League South strugglers Eastbourne Borough. The 54-year-old, who had to take time away from management last season after suffering two strokes in November, spent more than five years in charge of the Sports between 2012 and 2017, winning 96 of his 247 matches and establishing the East Sussex outfit as a competitive National League South side.

With Alan Dowson currently in caretaker charge at The Recreation Ground, it's not altogether clear whether or not Aldershot are actively pursuing Widdrington's replacement or if the Hampshire side are waiting to see how things pan out under the former Woking manager's stewardship. Nonetheless, Limbrick is one of a number of names to have been linked with the job by the Football Deck, along with the likes Derek Adams, Steve Morison and Scott Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick spent time coaching in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough and gained managerial experience with the likes of Woking, The New Saints, leading the Welsh side to Cymru Premier glory and becoming the first Australian manager ever to win a European top flight title, as well as Gibraltar's Manchester 62. The 42-year-old first joined Pools in November last year, initially as part of Lennie Lawrence's coaching staff, before being promoted to the top job following the veteran's sudden decision to step down in February. Having masterminded a 2-1 win over Sutton in his first game in charge, Pools endured a miserable run of eight matches without a win before going six games unbeaten to cement their National League status. While there were some real positives from Limbrick's tenure - a more possession-based, attacking approach, the inspired form of West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary and the Australian's ability to get the best out of youngsters like Louis Stephenson - there were also some low points, not least a thumping 5-1 defeat at the hands of Rochdale on the penultimate weekend of the campaign.

Although a record of five wins, six draws and six defeats from his 17 matches at the helm might not make for the most inspiring reading, Limbrick was forced to navigate a hugely challenging spell at Victoria Park following chairman and owner Raj Singh's decision to resign in March, his apparent determination to sell the club before the end of the season as well as the collapse of subsequent takeover negotiations. Through it all, Limbrick handled himself with commendable level-headedness and sincerity and there were many Pools fans who were disappointed with the club's attempts to secure his replacement while he was still in post. In June, BBC Lincolnshire revealed that Pools had been rebuffed in an attempt to speak to Boston manager Graham Coughlan, while it wasn't until two weeks later that Limbrick's departure was swiftly followed by Grayson's appointment. Since then, the Australian has been linked with several vacant National League manager's jobs, including those at Yeovil and Solihull Moors.