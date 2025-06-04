Former Hartlepool United loanee among 12 players released by Championship side

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Terrell Agyemang is among 12 players to have been released by Championship side Middlesbrough.

Agyemang spent two separate spells on loan at Pools in the 2023/24 season, operating in a number of different positions including full-back, central-midfield and out wide and making a total of 14 appearances.

Having come through the ranks at Charlton and Manchester City, where he was part of the side that won the Premier League 2 title in 2023, Agyemang signed for Middlesbrough in June 2023.

The versatile 22-year-old first signed for Pools five months later, making four appearances and showing one or two flashes of promise in an initial loan spell before returning to the Riverside in November. Agyemang re-signed for Pools in February 2024, making a further 10 appearances prior to the end of the season.

Agyemang spent the first half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Airdieonians, making his debut in a thumping 8-0 win over East Kilbride in the Scottish League Cup. He went on to score twice in 19 games before returning to Boro in January.

Agyemang is one of 12 players set to leave Middlesbrough this summer, although club captain Jonny Howson, who has made 341 appearances in North Yorkshire, is expected to enter into discussions over a new deal. Dan Nkrumah, who featured against Pools for Halifax in March, and Jack Stott, who has spent time on loan at both York and Gateshead, are among those also departing.