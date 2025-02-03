"We look forward to helping him produce his best football again."

Former Hartlepool United defender Romoney Chrichlow has signed for League Two play-off chasers Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who can play at either left-back or centre-half, made three appearances for Pools during the 2019/20 season after signing on loan from Huddersfield.

The defender has since played for the likes of Welling, Swindon and Plymouth and spent an initial season on loan at Bradford, making 41 appearances in the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances did enough to earn him a move to League One Peterborough, although he would come to find his opportunities limited at London Road. Crichlow made 32 appearances in his first season in Cambridgeshire and was part of the side that won the EFL Trophy, coming on as a late substitute in the final at Wembley. However, he was made available for transfer in May last year and signed for National League side Dagenham and Redbridge in October.

Romoney Crichlow, who made three appearances for Pools during a loan spell in the 2019/20 season, has signed for League Two promotion-chasers Bradford City. Picture by Frank Reid.

Crichlow played 12 times for the Daggers, scoring against Barnet before being sent off in a defeat at Tamworth. Having returned to Peterborough at the end of December, the defender has not made a competitive appearance since Boxing Day.

He rejoins a Bradford side who are seventh in League Two and have made five signings this month in a bid to bolster their promotion prospects.

"We believe he fits the profile of what we look for and having experience of playing for Bradford City already, he understands the challenge," Bantams boss Graham Alexander told the club's official website.

"We look forward to helping him produce his best football again."