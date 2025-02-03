Former Hartlepool United loanee Romoney Crichlow signs for League Two side Bradford City
The 25-year-old, who can play at either left-back or centre-half, made three appearances for Pools during the 2019/20 season after signing on loan from Huddersfield.
The defender has since played for the likes of Welling, Swindon and Plymouth and spent an initial season on loan at Bradford, making 41 appearances in the 2022/23 campaign.
His performances did enough to earn him a move to League One Peterborough, although he would come to find his opportunities limited at London Road. Crichlow made 32 appearances in his first season in Cambridgeshire and was part of the side that won the EFL Trophy, coming on as a late substitute in the final at Wembley. However, he was made available for transfer in May last year and signed for National League side Dagenham and Redbridge in October.
Crichlow played 12 times for the Daggers, scoring against Barnet before being sent off in a defeat at Tamworth. Having returned to Peterborough at the end of December, the defender has not made a competitive appearance since Boxing Day.
He rejoins a Bradford side who are seventh in League Two and have made five signings this month in a bid to bolster their promotion prospects.
"We believe he fits the profile of what we look for and having experience of playing for Bradford City already, he understands the challenge," Bantams boss Graham Alexander told the club's official website.
"We look forward to helping him produce his best football again."