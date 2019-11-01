Alan Murray and Eddie Kyle at Hartlepool United.

Following on from the late great Cyril Knowles, Murray was initially appointed on a temporary basis but remained in the manager’s hot seat for 90 games over two seasons.

He led Pools to an 11th placed finish and the third round of the FA Cup in his first full season in charge.

And with Pools currently searching for Craig Hignett’s permanent replacement as manager, Murray had just one word for caretaker manager Antony Sweeney or anyone else thinking of taking the job: “Don’t!”

“It’s the greatest job in the world but it’s the worst job in the world and that can be in just one day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But if you take a job like this, you’ve got to have a really, really big pair of shoes because it takes some doing.

“You’re doing your best with a little bit of money and you’ve got a pool of players to pick from in the area and you might be able to persuade a couple to play for a few quid that you’re offering.

“But then you go over to Manchester and there’s a pool of players which is absolutely massive in comparison and it’s much easier to bring some quality in because it’s easier to convince them because there’s not far to travel.