Former Hartlepool United manager in the frame for vacant National League manager's job

Former Hartlepool United boss John Askey is understood to be among the leading contenders for the vacant Altrincham manager's job.

The Robins became the eighth National League side to make a change in the dugout this term when they sacked long-serving manager Phil Parkinson, who had been in charge in Greater Manchester since 2017 and is regarded as one of the club's most successful ever managers, on Thursday following a run of seven games without a win.

Altrincham have appointed Neil Gibson, who helped Wealdstone avoid relegation on the final day of last season, on an interim basis but the Greater Manchester side confirmed that "the process to appoint a new first team manager is now underway".

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Askey is one of the names being considered by Altrincham as they begin the hunt for Parkinson's successor. The 60-year-old has been in charge of Truro since June 2024 and led the Tinners to the National League South title last season despite having one of the division's smallest budgets. Indeed, it was the first time any Cornish side has ever reached the fifth division of English football.

Having endured a tough start to life in the National League, not helped by the mammoth amount of travelling Truro are required to do from Cornwall, the Tinners have started to show some positive signs and are unbeaten in their last five matches ahead of a 913-mile round trip to Gateshead this weekend. Despite their recent resurgence, it's understood Askey would be open to the possibility of a move to Moss Lane.

Askey, who as a player made more than 500 appearances for Macclesfield, led the Silkmen to the National League title in remarkable circumstances in 2018. In the midst of ruinous financial issues that eventually drove the Cheshire side out of business, Askey masterminded a title-winning campaign with a budget of just £350,000 and despite the fact that players' wages went unpaid in January.

Askey holds the unique distinction of having won promotion from all three National League divisions after leading York to glory in the National League North play-offs in 2022.

Having been sacked by York in November 2022 with the Minstermen 12th in the National League, Askey was appointed Pools boss in February 2023. At the time, Pools were a point above the relegation zone but had played four more games than second from bottom Crawley, who looked to have the upper hand in the fight for survival. With Pools racked by problems on and off the pitch, Askey oversaw a run of eight matches unbeaten immediately following his appointment, albeit five of those were draws, but three successive defeats at a crucial time towards the end of the campaign condemned his new side to relegation back to the National League.

Tasked with winning promotion straight back to League Two, Askey made a strong start and a run of four wins in a row in the opening weeks of the new season saw Pools climb to the top of the league table at the end of August. However, Pools forfeited a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Chesterfield over the bank holiday weekend and lost the likes of Anthony Mancini, Dan Dodds and Callum Cooke to serious injuries in quick succession, a series of blows from which they never managed to recover. It wasn't long before Pools started to plummet down the table and Askey was sacked on December 30 following a run of just three wins in 19 matches. Nonetheless, he is still held in high regard at Victoria Park and there is a sense among many Pools fans that he did a commendable job in challenging circumstances during his 11-month stint in the North East.