Former Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips leaves National League strugglers AFC Fylde

Former Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips has “mutually agreed to part ways” with National League rivals AFC Fylde.

Phillips, who won eight caps for England and is regarded as one of Sunderland's greatest ever players, was in charge of Pools between January and April 2024. Despite winning four of his first five games, Pools were hammered 7-1 by Gateshead in March and the club opted not to offer him a new deal at the end of the season. Phillips, who won seven of his 16 games in charge and left with the best win ratio of any Pools boss since Dave Challinor, later alleged through his representatives that the club had withdrawn an offer of a two-year contract.