After former Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate moved to the front of the odds last week ahead of speculation surrounding the 41-year-old making an appearance at Vale Park on Saturday, the bookmakers have now instilled a new leading candidate for the Hartlepool United vacancy.

And it is a candidate who Pools fans will be familiar with.

Gavin Strachan made just under 100 appearances for Hartlepool during a three-and-a-half year spell at the Suit Direct Stadium from 2003-2007.

Gavin Strachan is now the odds-on favourite to take over at Hartlepool United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old arrived from Southend United and scored eight times in total during his spell in the North East.

Strachan, son of former Coventry City, Celtic and Middlesbrough manager Gordon, went on to feature for Stockport County, Peterborough United and Notts County before winding his playing career down in the non-league scene.

Strachan has only had one spell in management after taking over at Northern Premier League side Ilkeston in 2015 after four years spent as youth coach at Peterborough.

But the Scot was only in charge for six months before leaving to team up with Darren Ferguson at Doncaster Rovers in an assistant role.

Strachan followed Ferguson once more back to Peterborough in 2018 where he spent two years before moving to Scottish giants Celtic as first team coach in the summer of 2020.

Strachan remained in his role with the Glasgow club following the dismissal of Neil Lennon after the Hoops failed to secure the Scottish Premiership title last season.

But now the former Pools midfielder has become the odds-on favourite to take over from Dave Challinor who left for Stockport four weeks ago.

