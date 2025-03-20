Former Hartlepool United midfielder Brendan Kiernan signs for National League strugglers Maidenhead
The 32-year-old joined Pools on January deadline day in 2023 but was unable to stave off the threat of relegation from League Two and played just six times before leaving in the summer.
Since then, the former Harrogate, Walsall and Grimsby man has been working with the Crystal Palace under-21s, training and playing to maintain his fitness while helping develop the young talent at Selhurst Park.
Kiernan penned a deal with Maidenhead last week and made his debut during Tuesday night's defeat to Aldershot, coming off the bench late on in a 1-0 loss. That result leaves the Magpies third from bottom and in deep trouble in the fight to avoid relegation from the National League. Kiernan could be in line to make his first start when Maidenhead host play-off chasing Rochdale on Saturday.
