Former Hartlepool United midfielder Liam Noble discusses Morpeth Town move
Liam Noble dropped two divisions to join Morpeth Town from Hartlepool United in a move that has taken many by surprise.
The midfielder was given the weekend off by Pools boss Craig Hignett to contemplate the move to Craik Park which was confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Noble – who has never played part-time football or below National League level during his career – felt agreeing a four-year deal at the Northern Premier Premier Division side was the right step for him.
“It is the right time in my career to do the move,” he told the club website.
“It is something I want to do long-term and commit my future to this club.”
“I think I can contribute a lot to the team and the squad. Hopefully, with me only being 28, in my prime, I can really push this club forward.”