Former Hartlepool United midfielder Michael Woods has signed for Northern Premier League strugglers Whitby Town.

The 34-year-old, who scored 18 goals in 156 appearances for Pools, has penned a deal until the end of the season at the Turnbull Ground. A hardworking, energetic and committed midfielder, Woods was a popular figure during his time in the North East and played 27 times during the memorable 'great escape' season in 2014/15.

Having started his career in the Leeds academy, Woods signed for Chelsea in 2006 and made his first team debut for the club the following January. At 16 years and 275 days old, he was the fourth-youngest player to represent the club at senior level. On his debut, Woods replaced Ashley Cole and came on as a substitute for legendary midfielder Frank Lampard in the fourth round of the FA Cup. However, despite his initial promise, injuries stunted his progress and the midfielder never made a Premier League appearance before being released at the end of the 2010/11 campaign.

Capped up to England under-19 level, Woods spent time at the likes of Notts County, Yeovil, Doncaster and Harrogate, where he scored nine goals in 39 games before signing for Pools.

Woods, who scored 18 goals in 156 games for Pools, has signed for Northern Premier League strugglers Whitby Town as he bids to help Gary Liddle's side stave off the threat of relegation. Picture by Leila Coker.

After spending four years in the North East, Woods returned to Harrogate and went on to represent Dover, York, helping his hometown club win promotion back to the National League, South Shields, where he played under former Pools boss Kevin Phillips, Blyth Spartans and Scarborough.

Woods now signs for a Whitby side who dropped into the Northern Premier League relegation zone following a 2-0 defeat at home to Morpeth last week. The Seasiders are managed by Pools legend Gary Liddle, who announced his retirement from playing after making his 800th career appearance on Saturday; 364 of those games came for Pools, with Liddle part of promotion-winning sides in 2007 and 2021. Woods will also play alongside a host of other former Pools stars, including Connor Smith, Lewis Hawkins and Nathan Thomas. Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Alfie Steel all spent time on loan in North Yorkshire earlier in the season.

Liddle, who knows Woods from their time together at South Shields, told Whitby's official club website he was delighted to have secured the services of the experienced midfielder as the Seasiders look to stave off the threat of relegation.

"Woody is someone I have had huge admiration for as both a player and a person ever since we met as teammates three years ago at South Shields," he said.

"He's a big signing for us as he has huge pedigree at higher levels and someone with his experience and quality will drive up standards for himself and his teammates around him at all times.

"He's excited to be joining Whitby Town and helping us move forward in what is a busy end to the season."