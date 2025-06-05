Former Hartlepool United midfielder Matty Dolan has signed a new contract at National League North side Spennymoor Town, keeping him at The Brewery Field ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 32-year-old has established himself as an integral part of the Moors midfield since his arrival in February 2024, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in 65 appearances. Last season was a memorable one for the Moors, who finished ninth in the National League North and reached the final of the FA Trophy, losing out to Aldershot at Wembley.

Dolan, an intelligent, cultured midfielder also capable of operating at centre-half, spent four separate spells at Pools after first signing for the club on loan from Middlesbrough in 2014. Dolan, who was born in Hartlepool and remains a champion of the town, scored twice in 24 games during an impressive stint before returning to the Riverside.

Dolan signed for Bradford in May 2014 and was back at Pools again six months later, although his loan was cut short after he suffered an injury having played just twice.

Dolan spent four separate spells at Pools, making a total of 44 appearances. Picture by Frank Reid.

Spells at Yeovil and Newport, who he captained and helped to the FA Cup fifth round as well as the League Two play-off final, followed before he signed on loan for Pools for a third time in January 2023 having made 220 appearances for the Exiles. He featured 12 times but was unable to prevent his hometown club from suffering relegation back to the National League.

Even so, he penned a permanent deal in the summer but found his opportunities severely limited upon his side's return to the fifth tier, with manager John Askey apparently reluctant to partner Dolan alongside veteran Nicky Featherstone due to concerns it would leave Pools short of running power in the engine room. Having made just one start and five substitute appearances in the opening half of the season, he left the club for a fourth time in February.

Moors manager Graeme Lee, who made well over 200 appearances for Pools as a player and took charge at Victoria Park for five months, leading the club to the FA Cup fourth round and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, hailed a new deal for Dolan as "invaluable".

"This was an important deal for us to get done," he told Spennymoor's official club website.

"Matty has been an integral part of our midfield since he arrived at the club and the experience he offers on and off the pitch is invaluable to us.

"He's another player in the squad that commands respect from the rest of the lads and it is brilliant news that he will be with us again in 2025/26.

"We've got plenty of work to do this summer, but things are starting to come together and seeing Matty sign for next season gives us all a big boost."

Dolan is also set to continue in a coaching role, working alongside the club's academy.