Former Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford captains Altrincham for the first time as he returns to the Prestige Group Stadium

Crawford, who made 116 appearances for Pools and was part of the side that won promotion in 2021, is captaining Altrincham for the first time as he returns to the Prestige Group Stadium. Picture by Frank Reid. Picture by James Holyoak.

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford will captain play-off chasing Altrincham this evening as he returns to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his release.

Altrincham arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium on a run of nine games unbeaten that has seen them climb into the National League play-off places. Popular manager Phil Parkinson, who has led the Robins from the Northern Premier League to the upper echelons of the National League since his appointment in 2017, has made four changes from the weekend's impressive win over promotion rivals Gateshead. Joe Nuttall, Regan Linney, James Jones and Justin Amaluzor all come into the side. Lucas Weaver, Alex Newby, Jake Bickerstaff and Lewis Baines all miss out while full-back Matt Penney, formerly of Rochdale, was on the bench for the first time after arriving earlier in the afternoon.

Midfielder Tom Crawford, who made 116 appearances for Pools and was part of the squad that won promotion to League Two in 2021, has scored six goals in 29 games since signing for Altrincham and was returning to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his release in April. The former Pools midfielder is captaining the Robins for the first time. Frontman Regan Linney had scored 18 goals in 30 appearances this term, including 14 in his last 15.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Waterfall (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sloggett, Campbell, Cleary; Dieseruvwe, Folarin.

Altrincham (4-1-4-1): Ansen; Banks, Olson, Jones, Golden; Osborne; Nuttall, Taylor, Crawford (c), Newby; Linney.