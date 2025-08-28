Former Hartlepool United player sacked by rival National League side

Former Hartlepool United player Mark Cooper has been sacked as manager of Yeovil Town.

Cooper, who scored nine goals in 31 games for Pools in the 1996/97 season, was appointed Yeovil boss in October 2022. Since then, Cooper has overseen a relegation, a promotion as well as a challenging and uncertain period off the pitch. The straight-talking former Swindon, Forest Green Rovers and Barrow manager, who also had a spell in charge of rivals Darlington at the beginning of his coaching career, was unable to stave off the threat of relegation to the National League South during his first season at Huish Park. However, the Somerset side bounced straight back and were crowned champions at the end of the 2023/24 season, returning to the National League at the first time of asking and setting a new club record after winning 14 consecutive matches. Yeovil's return to the fifth tier was overshadowed by ownership issues as the outspoken Martin Hellier, who delivered undeniable success but was often criticised for his turbulent running of the club and confrontational approach to dealing with criticism, made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In the end, Yeovil finished 18th last season while Hellier, somewhat reluctantly, sold the club to Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan. Given all the chaos that surrounded the Glovers last term, it's little wonder that Srinivasan said he was targeting "calm and sustainable" growth after taking the reins. While Cooper had been promised an improved budget, one of the new regime's first acts was to move the club's training ground out of the town in order to allow the squad access to grass pitches; Cooper complained that Yeovil's artificial training surfaces had led to a proliferation of injuries last season. While that controversial move might still have positive consequences in the long run, Srinivasan later admitted it had eaten into the playing budget and Yeovil looked very much like a work in progress when Pools kicked off their new campaign with a goalless draw at Huish Park earlier this month. The Glovers have lost all of their three matches since then, going down to rivals Forest Green and Braintree before forfeiting a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 to Gateshead following Kain Adom's 98th minute winner on bank holiday Monday.

Richard Dryden has taken temporary charge in Somerset ahead of Yeovil's trip to Halifax this weekend. Former Pools boss John Askey, who has endured a difficult start to the season with Truro City, is among the names being touted as potential replacements for Cooper.