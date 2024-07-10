Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United defender Lewis Cass has signed for League Two side Grimsby Town.

Challinor tried to re-sign Cass, who came through the ranks at Newcastle, but he was instead shipped out to Port Vale, where he spent two separate loan spells before signing a permanent deal in Burslem.

He struggled to establish himself in the Vale side, making just six league starts after his move was made permanent.

Cass has experience of winning promotion with Pools, Port Vale and, most recently, Stockport.

He eventually reunited with Dave Challinor last season, spending five months at Stockport, scoring once in nine league appearances as County lifted the League Two title.

Cass, who was born in North Shields, was released by the Valiants this summer and snapped up by Grimsby, who are looking to rebuild after narrowly avoiding relegation to the National League last season.

The versatile defender, who is comfortable at right-back or on the right of a central three, told the Mariners club website that he was hoping to help his new side challenge towards the top end of the table next term.

"I'm buzzing to get it over the line," he said.

"It's been in the pipeline for a few weeks, so I'm glad to be here.

"The set-up is brilliant and I'm ready to go.

"I've been involved in a couple of promotions recently and we've got a good squad here and hopefully everyone can push each other."

Meanwhile, head coach David Artell, who made more than 100 appearances for Morecambe during his playing days and won seven international caps for Gibraltar, admitted he was thrilled to land one of his long term targets.

He said: "I'm delighted we have been able to sign Lewis because I feel he will improve us in that area of the pitch.

"We have had a longstanding interest in Lewis and actually tried to sign him back in January.

"We knew we were getting a good player with the right character and someone who also knows what's required to win promotion out of this league following his spells with Port Vale and Stockport.