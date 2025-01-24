"There were other offers on the table, but I felt this one suited me and could get the best out of me as a player.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hartlepool United promotion-winner Luke Armstrong has signed for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan.

The 28-year-old has headed north of the border after leaving League Two's bottom club Carlisle, despite under pressure manager Mike Williamson admitting he had hoped to keep hold of the frontman.

Armstrong signed for Carlisle in January 2024 and made a bright start to life at Brunton Park, attracting the attention of Hollywood-backed Wrexham in the summer.

The striker looked to have agreed a deal to sign for the Welsh side, only for the move to fall through after the paperwork failed to be completed in time.

Armstrong, who scored 15 times in 31 games for Pools, including the opening goal in the 2021 play-off final, has signed for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Picture by Frank Reid.

Armstrong remained in Cumbria and scored three goals in 24 games in the first half of this season but looked to have fallen down the pecking order after Carlisle, who are seven points adrift of safety in League Two, swooped to sign forwards Cedwyn Scott, who arrived from Notts County, and Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill.

Armstrong is a popular figure in the North East thanks to his superb loan spell at the Prestige Group Stadium back in the 2020/21 season.

After signing for Pools in December 2020, Armstrong bagged a brace in his debut against King's Lynn Town and went on to score 15 goals in 31 games, including the opener in the play-off final.

Armstrong's goals were instrumental in helping Pools win promotion back to League Two and fans had hoped the club would tie him down to a permanent deal in the summer, only for the powerful forward to sign for Harrogate, where he went on to score 31 times in 116 games, instead.

Now, Armstrong is set to return to Scotland for the first time since 2016, when he spent a brief spell with Cowdenbeath, failing to score in eight matches.

He'll be hoping for more luck this time around after putting pen to paper on a loan move to Motherwell, who are fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

Armstrong, who will be eager to rediscover his goalscoring touch at Fir Park, told Motherwell's club website the chance to move to Scotland's top flight was one he couldn't turn down.

"I'm really excited to be here," he said.

"The manager really sold me on his vision for the club and how I could fit into the system alongside the strikers already in the squad.

"There were other offers on the table, but I felt this one suited me and could get the best out of me as a player.

"I'm in the prime age of my career and I felt that the challenge of the Scottish Premiership was one that I simply couldn't miss out on."