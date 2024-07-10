Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United defender Jack Baldwin has signed for League One side Northampton Town.

Baldwin, now 31, began his career at Victoria Park, making 85 appearances and impressing with his footballing intelligence, maturity and ability on the ball.

Such was his development that he commanded a £500,000 fee from Peterborough on transfer deadline day in January 2014.

Despite suffering a number of injuries during his time with the Posh, Baldwin amassed 100 league appearances and was appointed captain ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Spells at Sunderland, Salford and Bristol Rovers followed before he headed north of the border to sign for Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

Baldwin enjoyed a successful spell at Dingwall, making 102 appearances in all competitions and being appointed captain prior to the 2023/24 campaign, helping to secure his side's top flight status.

Baldwin, who was once described by legendary former Pools boss Neale Cooper as a "young Alan Hansen", becomes Northampton's fifth summer signing.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hailed Baldwin as a "real leader" as he bids to assemble a squad capable of improving on last term's 10th placed finish.

"Jack is a real leader, an organiser and someone we are delighted to welcome to the club," he told Northampton's official website.

"He is a brave defender, someone who wins his fair share of tackles and blocks but he can play too.

"He is a good age, with a good pedigree and a lot of experience, playing at a number of different levels both in England and Scotland.

"Jack will come in and be part of a good group of central defenders in the squad and we are very pleased to welcome him to Sixfields."