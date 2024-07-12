Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hartlepool United stars Peter Hartley and Matty Dolan are bringing their exciting new venture, Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching, to the town.

The pair, who boast almost 250 Pools appearances between them, are offering unrivalled coaching sessions to young people aged between seven and 14.

The Hartlepool Mail visited one of their Progression Sessions to experience the unique, fresh, fun and exciting approach at first hand.

Dolan, who had three spells at Pools and captained Newport County, offers his insight to the stars of tomorrow.

It should come as little surprise, given that both Hartley and Dolan are UEFA A Licence coaches and are at the tail end of impressive footballing careers, but the sessions are hugely popular with all the young footballers in attendance.

Indeed, at a sun-drenched Dyke House School, Hartley and Dolan offer much more than a conventional kickabout, providing hands-on coaching, drawing from their years of experience at the elite level of football, all while retaining elements of fun and freshness that make the beautiful game so attractive to young people.

There were a number of memorable moments from the sessions, which are an hour long and are divided according to age and experience.

Above all, what stood out most was the relentless smiling, laughing and learning. Watching some of the drills from the sidelines, it was striking to see how the children developed and improved, even in a short space of time.

Hartley made almost 200 appearances for his hometown club.

Hartley and Dolan, who are both natural coaches, putting their charges at ease and offering well-structured sessions and clear, concise and comprehensible advice, came up with the idea for Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching while they were playing together for Pools, their hometown club, last year.

The project really began to develop when Hartley returned from India, where he has spent much of the last four years, captaining Jamshedpur to Indian Super League glory.

The former Poolie pair set out to offer affordable, fun and accessible football training to help explore the town's untapped sporting potential.

"We're both really passionate about coaching," Hartley said.

Dolan, a cultured, technical and intelligent midfielder, strikes the perfect balance between developing skill and technique and having fun.

"We've looked around the town, and there are other people putting coaching sessions on, but we want to develop kids as individuals and footballers. We feel there's a gap there."

Dolan, who had three separate spells at Pools and is now playing and coaching at National League North side Spennymoor, is hoping the pair can help nurture the town's up and coming talent.

He said: "It's something we're so passionate about.

"There's a lot of talent within the area, we don't want it to be passed over.

Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching is on a mission to develop talented footballers and well-rounded individuals.

"If we can pass on a bit of technical knowledge, a bit of advice that we might have picked up during our careers, then we might unlock something in someone and then who knows, we could have the next Hartlepool United star on our hands."

Both men have long been interested in coaching.

Hartley, who was named Pools captain by the legendary Neale Cooper when he was just 23, has been working on his coaching badges for much of the second half of his career.

Dolan, meanwhile, who has represented the likes of Bradford and Yeovil, has been coaching at Spennymoor, studying for a physiotherapy degree and, like Hartley, has all his badges.

"I think I was born to coach," Hartley said.

"You learn something from every coach you work under.

Hartley's drive, desire, warmth and enthusiasm make him perfect for inspiring up and coming footballers.

"As soon as I went on the B Licence five or six years ago, it really lit a fire in my stomach.

"Being a professional coach is something I want to do, my ambition is to be a head coach in the future.

"We're so passionate about developing the next generation, we're doing what we love."

Dolan added: "We're different people and we bounce ideas off each other 24/7.

"We're striving to deliver the best possible standard of coaching we can."

For Dolan and Hartley, their focus is not just about developing footballers.

The experienced pair are keen to help young people reap all the benefits a sporting environment has to offer, be that in the classroom, in the workplace, at home or elsewhere.

A determination to "improve the person, improve the player" is at the heart of Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching's ethos - the former Pools stars believe that well-rounded, developed individuals are more likely to thrive on the football pitch while, on the other hand, they're keen to make the most of the transferable skills the sport has to offer, emphasising teamwork, togetherness and leadership.

"Pete and I know all about the benefits football can provide, whether that's on the pitch or off it," Dolan said.

"Whether the people that come to our sessions go on and become professional footballers or thrive in another environment, we want to help them develop.

"If one of the kids here now goes on to play on a Sunday morning, or earn some extra income playing football on a Saturday, or even came up to us and said they'd enjoyed the sessions, got a lot out of them, then that would mean the world to us."

Hartley added: "In my opinion, 90 per cent of football is played between the ears. Football is for very smart people.

"First and foremost, we want to make children and teenagers better people. We want to teach them respect, how to do the right thing, give them the freedom to make mistakes and help them learn from them.

"We want to add value to their lives."

With that in mind, this summer will see visits from the great and the good of the town, from local boxing leaders to Muay Thai coaches and even one or two more famous faces from Hartlepool United.

Something that is especially remarkable among the impressive groups of young footballers is the proliferation of Hartlepool United shirts.

Dolan and Hartley both make the point that, in that sense, the town is unique. There are not many other National League towns where the local side's strip outnumbers the Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal kits. It just goes to show the passion people in the town have for their club.

Of course, there are other strips on show and in one drill, laid on by Dolan with an emphasis on combining pressure, patience and body position in defending, a Hartlepool United top dribbles past a Brazilian kit - surely the first, and probably the only time that will ever happen in footballing history.

With the likes of Joe Grey, Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Max Storey now flying the flag for local young talent in Hartlepool's first team, the duo are hoping to discover the town's next superstar.

"You never know, some of these kids might go on to play for our town," Hartley said.

"Matthew and I are both Hartlepool lads and we know what it means and how special it is.

"There's so much talent in the area, so much passion, and we want to make the most of that."

Above all else, of course, Twenty9's focus is on having fun through football.

It's clear to see that Dolan and Hartley's sessions are a smash hit, with participants smiling throughout and parents having their ears chewed off as excitement builds ahead of next week's training - less than five minutes after finishing.

Dolan said: "That's how they're going to develop and get the most out of the sessions, by having fun.

"Fun and enjoyment are the two most important things we want people to take from it, that's how they'll learn."

Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching are hosting summer camps, beginning on July 23rd.

Sessions are held at Dyke House Secondary School between 10am-3pm, with a number of surprise guests set to take part.

For more information, or to book, visit www.twenty9efc.com or email [email protected].