Former Hartlepool United stars to unite for charity cricket match

An array of former Hartlepool United stars are set to reunite for the first time in years when they take to the crease for a charity cricket match on Sunday, July 6.

Former Pools defenders Micky Barron and Graeme Lee will skipper two sides packed with famous names from past and present during an unmissable event at Peterlee Cricket Club.

Barron, who made 374 appearances for Pools and twice captained the club to promotion, came up with the idea for a cricket match to raise money for The Roy Simpson MBE Foundation.

The charity was formed by Barron’s friend, podcast co-host and former Pools head of media Mark Simpson following the death of his father Roy in September after a battle with dementia.

Its aims are to enhance the platform for young cricketers around the region to enjoy playing the sport, continuing the legacy of Roy who had a real passion for cricket and, in particular, youth development.

As well as Barron and Lee, fans can look forward to seeing the likes of Antony Sweeney, Mark Tinkler, Dimi Konstantopoulos, Tommy Miller, Kevin Henderson, Luke James, Matty Dolan, Craig Hignett, Ryan Donaldson and Gary Liddle switching sports to try out cricket in the name of charity.

Plus, the players will be hanging around to get involved in an unmissable live episode of Barron and Simpson’s popular Switch of Play podcast in the clubhouse on Sunday evening.

“When I saw that Mark and his family had set up the foundation for his dad, I just knew we had to do something to help,” Barron explained.

“I got in touch with a few of the lads I played with, and the idea of a cricket match came up – and it just seemed the perfect thing to do.

“It’s going to be a special day to see everyone back together again on a pitch, even if it will be cricket rather than football we’ll be playing.

“We’re all really looking forward to the game and we’re sure to have some great craic at the live Switch of Play in the evening too so hopefully we can get as many fans there as possible and raise a good amount of money for a brilliant cause.”

Entry to the match, which will begin at 2pm, is just £3 for adults and free for under-16s which can be paid at the gate on the day.

Meanwhile, a limited number of tickets to the live Switch of Play event, which will begin at around 6.30pm, are on sale via Hartlepool United’s Supporters’ Trust website priced at just £15 which includes pie and peas.

Visit www.roysimpsonfoundation.org.uk for more information on the charity.

