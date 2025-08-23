Madine, who scored eight goals in 30 games for Pools last season, has announced his shock retirement a month after signing for National League North side Spennymoor Town. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine has announced his retirement from football after revealing he no longer had "the fire in my belly that has helped me have the career I have had".

The 34-year-old signed for National League North side Spennymoor Town last month but has called time on his long, illustrious and sometimes controversial career after saying "my heart isn't 100 per cent in it". The towering Madine, instantly recognisable, scored more than 100 goals in a career that had its fair share of memorable moments, winning five promotions.

Born in Gateshead, Madine started out at Middlesbrough before coming through the ranks at Carlisle and making his debut aged 17. Madine spent time on loan at Rochdale, Coventry and Chesterfield during his development at Brunton Park, going on to score 22 goals in 85 games for the Cumbrians. From there, successful spells at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored 28 goals in 113 appearances, Bolton, finding the net 26 times in 107 matches, and Blackpool, bagging 23 goals 101 games, have followed. Madine has won five promotions in the Football League, including two from the Championship to the Premier League.

Of course, his life and career has not been without controversy. In November 2010, Madine was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm after attacking a man in a pub, for which he was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and ordered to pay compensation to the victim. Three years later, he was jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of causing actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm in two separate attacks; he was released in February 2014 after serving five months of his sentence.

Madine signed for Pools in August 2024 following a long injury lay-off. Although it took him some time to get up to speed, he opened his Pools account in a win over Fylde in November, his first goal for 17 months. After scoring his first Pools goal, the veteran frontman went on to find the net six times in his next eight matches, including a brace against Gateshead. Goals dried up after his prolific spell and he scored just once more in his final 14 appearances before being released at the end of the campaign having found the net eight times in 30 games.

Hopes were high from Madine after he signed for Spennymoor last month, linking up with Moors legend Glen Taylor. However, after starting both of his new side's first two games of the season, the veteran has opted to hang up his boots with the Moors just outside the play-off places following a humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of King's Lynn Town in midweek.

"I would like to thank the Spennymoor fans, my teammates and everyone involved at the club for making me feel so welcome," Madine told the Moors official club website.

"Unfortunately, I've realised that I no longer have that fire in my belly that has helped me have the career I have had, and I don't feel it's right to collect a wage from such good people when I know my heart isn't 100 per cent in it.

"I wish everyone at Spennymoor all the success in the world and I hope they go on to have a really enjoyable season."

Meanwhile, Spenny boss Graeme Lee, a former Pools player and manager, offered Madine his best wishes in the wake of his sudden retirement.

He said: "Gary leaves with our best wishes for the future.

"We're sorry it's not worked out for him the way we had hoped but we wish him well in his retirement and congratulate him on a fantastic career."