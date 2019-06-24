Former Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy joins National League rivals Maidenhead
Maidenhead United confirmed the signing of former Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy over the weekend.
Cassidy scored twice in eight appearances for Pools last season but spent the majority of the campaign on loan at relegated Maidstone United.
The Welshman joined Hartlepool from Guiseley in 2017, signing a two year deal. He went on to score seven goals in 44 appearances for the club.
Pools confirmed Cassidy’s release from the club when they announced their retained list last month.
Maidenhead chief scout Lee Devonshire told the club’s website: “Jake is a proper old-school centre forward and one we are delighted to finally get over the line.
“He has a good pedigree and has been at some big clubs and we firmly believe we are ideal for him and in turn he is ideal for us.”