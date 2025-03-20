Former Hartlepool United striker Marcus Carver signs for Northern Premier League side Ashton United on loan

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Former Hartlepool United frontman Marcus Carver has signed for Northern Premier League side Ashton United on loan.

The 31-year-old signed for Pools in January 2022 following a prolific start to the season with National League South side Southport, scoring 12 goals in 17 games. Despite high hopes for the industrious and powerful forward, Carver struggled to settle in the North East and left the following summer after failing to find the net in 18 appearances.

Carver signed for Scunthorpe but was unable to rediscover his goalscoring touch, leaving after 20 games without a goal. He returned to Southport and scored five goals in his first four games back in West Lancashire, finishing last season with 12 goals in 40 appearances.

Carver has now signed for Northern Premier League Premier Division side Ashton United on loan. The Robins are fourth and looking to cement their place in the play-offs.

Related topics:RobinsNorth EastScunthorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice