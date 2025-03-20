Former Hartlepool United frontman Marcus Carver has signed for Northern Premier League side Ashton United on loan.

The 31-year-old signed for Pools in January 2022 following a prolific start to the season with National League South side Southport, scoring 12 goals in 17 games. Despite high hopes for the industrious and powerful forward, Carver struggled to settle in the North East and left the following summer after failing to find the net in 18 appearances.

Carver signed for Scunthorpe but was unable to rediscover his goalscoring touch, leaving after 20 games without a goal. He returned to Southport and scored five goals in his first four games back in West Lancashire, finishing last season with 12 goals in 40 appearances.

Carver has now signed for Northern Premier League Premier Division side Ashton United on loan. The Robins are fourth and looking to cement their place in the play-offs.