Former Hartlepool United striker Mikael Mandron linked with summer move following prolific scoring run
According to transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, who reported on former Pools defender Alex Lacey's move to Bohemians last month, a number of clubs are tracking the in-form frontman, who is out of contract at the Saints in the summer.
The Frenchman spent a month on loan at Pools in 2015. Now 30, Mandron signed for Pools from Sunderland, scoring once in seven games. He bagged an extra time strike against Salford in the FA Cup, his second career goal, but failed to score in five League Two appearances before a groin strain led to his stint at Victoria Park being cut short.
Having been released by Sunderland the following year, the powerful forward signed for National League side Eastleigh, where he played under legendary former Pools boss Ronnie Moore, scoring 15 goals in 33 games as he secured a move back to the Football League with Wigan.
After failing to score for the Latics, Mandron went on to play for the likes of Colchester, Gillingham and Crewe, where he notched 24 goals in 85 games, before heading north of the border to sign for Motherwell.
Mandron left Fir Park after less than six months, signing for St Mirren in the summer of 2023. The frontman has scored 17 goals in 74 matches, including five in his last six. He opened the scoring in a famous win over Rangers at Ibrox last week.
