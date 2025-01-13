"I'm happy to be on board, I've seen the project and I see what the club is trying to do.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hartlepool United striker Nicke Kabamba has signed for League Two side Bromley for an undisclosed fee, rumoured to be six-figures.

The 31-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons at Barnet, scoring 63 goals in 124 appearances.

Kabamba, who has found the net 12 times in 20 games this term, returns to the Football League for the first time in three years, linking up with Michael Cheek, League Two's second-highest scorer.

The powerful frontman scored 14 goals in 44 matches across two separate spells at Pools before heading north of the border to sign for Kilmarnock.

Having signed on an initial loan deal from Havant and Waterlooville in January 2019, Kabamba made a bright start to life in the North East, scoring seven goals in 17 games.

That was enough to earn him a permanent deal but the frontman lasted just six more months at Pools, finding the net seven times in 27 appearances.

After spending the second half of the 2021/22 season in the Scottish Premiership, he returned to England with Northampton and spent four months on loan at Woking.

While Kabamba's goalscoring record at Pools didn't live up to his initial promise, the frontman has established himself as one of the National League's most prolific number nines since signing for Barnet in the summer of 2022.

Working closely with Bees boss Dean Brennan, Kabamba scored 19 goals in his first season at The Hive as Barnet reached the National League play-offs before finding the net an impressive 29 times last term.

Barnet moved to replace Kabamba before his departure had even been confirmed, signing Boreham Wood frontman Lee Ndlovu.

Upon arriving at Hayes Lane, Kabamba told Bromley's official club website he was delighted to have returned to the Football League.

"I'm really happy to get it over the line," he said.

"The last few days have been a bit up and down but I'm really happy to be here.

"It's good to be a part of a team that's ambitious and has been successful, getting promoted out of the league I've been playing in.

"Being a Football League club made it really, really attractive and it's a good change, it's good for my career.

"I'm happy to be on board, I've seen the project and I see what the club is trying to do.

"I back myself to score goals and be competitive, I'm very happy to be here."