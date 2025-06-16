Former Hartlepool United striker seals latest transfer

Former Hartlepool United striker Scott Fenwick has signed for Northern Premier League Division One East side Lincoln United.

The 35-year-old, who has made over 500 career appearances in England, Malta, Ireland, Scotland and Australia, has agreed to join the Whites, who were crowned United Counties League Division North champions last term.

Fenwick, who spent time in the academies of Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough, signed for Pools in November 2014 following a spell in non-league football with the likes of Newcastle Benfield, Durham City and Dunston.

The powerful forward was a hugely popular figure at Victoria Park thanks to his passionate and committed approach, scoring 12 goals in 49 appearances. Crucially, he was an integral part of the side that completed the so-called Great Escape under Ronnie Moore, overturning a 10 point deficit at the bottom of the League Two table to secure survival with a game to spare. Fenwick scored six goals in 19 games during the memorable run, including in the 2-1 win over Exeter that made sure of Pools' Football League status.

Since then, Fenwick has represented a whole host of clubs across the globe. Having left Pools in 2016, the frontman spent time at the likes of Tranmere, York and Darlington before signing for Maltese Premier League club Naxxar Lions, finding the net four times in 12 league games. As well as stints with Chelmsford, Blyth and Workington, Fenwick has turned out for League of Ireland side Cork City, Scottish League One club Forfar Athletic and Australian club Altona East Phoenix, bagging 14 goals in 16 matches. Most recently, the charismatic frontman has been plying his trade at Northern Premier League East outfit Grimsby Borough, scoring six times in 27 outings.