Former Hartlepool United winger Luke Molyneux has been offered a new deal by Doncaster Rovers.

Molyneux enjoyed an impressive campaign in South Yorkshire, scoring 11 goals in 58 appearances, as Doncaster finished in the play-offs.

The 26-year-old, who won promotion with Pools under Dave Challinor, had a scintillating end to the season, bagging eight goals in his final 16 games, as Grant McCann’s side surged into the top seven following a run of 12 matches unbeaten.

His form has led to rumours of interest from elsewhere although Doncaster will be desperately hoping he agrees to a new deal to remain at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Luke Molyneux made over 100 appearances for Pools.

Molyneux, who scored seven goals in 110 games for Pools and became a fan favourite in the North East, has continued to progress since signing for Rovers in June 2022.

The wideman has been linking up with full-back Jamie Sterry, who made 102 appearances for Pools, meaning Doncaster’s right-hand side has a distinctly Hartlepudlian flavour.

Sterry, who endured an injury-hit start to his Rovers career, playing just once in the first four months of the season, rediscovered his form and fitness before Christmas, making 29 appearances between the start of December and Doncaster’s play-off semi-final defeat at the beginning of this month.

The 28-year-old still has a year to run on his contract in South Yorkshire, although another former Poolie, Charlie Seaman, is set to leave after not being offered a new deal.

Seaman started last season on loan in the North East and made an instant impact, scoring two goals in his first four games and impressing with his all-action displays.

However, the 24-year-old soon fell out of favour under John Askey and made just three appearances in three months between October and December before being recalled in the new year.