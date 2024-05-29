Former Hartlepool United winger Luke Molyneux signs a new three-year deal with Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United winger Luke Molyneux has signed a new three-year contract with Doncaster Rovers.

Speculation was rife that Molyneux, 26, would be lured away from South Yorkshire this summer after a blistering end to the League Two campaign, scoring five goals in the final eight games of the season as Grant McCann's side stormed into the play-offs.

Molyneux opened the scoring in the play-off semi-final first leg, an impressive 2-0 win over Crewe, but Rovers were unable to complete the job as the Alex turned the tie on its head in the second leg, progressing on penalties.

The winger, who scored a total of 11 goals in 58 games last term, established himself as one of League Two's hottest properties, forming a potent partnership with fellow former Poolie Jamie Sterry down the Rovers' right.

Molyneux scored 17 goals in 110 games during his three years at Pools and has gone on to become one of Doncaster's most valuable assets.

Initially signed on-loan from Sunderland, he scored twice in 16 outings and did enough to earn a permanent move following his release by the Black Cats.

It took him a while to establish himself as a regular in the side and he was used mostly from the bench by Dave Challinor in the memorable 2020/21 season, scoring his penalty in the play-off final as Pools were promoted back to the Football League.

He went on to become one of his side's most important, popular and consistent performers, scoring in the EFL Trophy quarter-final and winning three end of season awards in 2022.

However, he turned down a new deal in the summer of 2022 and signed for Doncaster, scoring three times in 44 appearances in his first season before really coming into his own in his second year at the club.

Having put pen to paper on his new contract, which will keep him at the Eco-Power Stadium until 2027, Molyneux professed his determination to help Rovers maintain their momentum from the end of last season, which saw them finish the regular campaign with a run of 12 games unbeaten, and push for promotion again next term.

"I'm here to get this club back to where it should be," he told Doncaster's official website.

Meanwhile, manager Grant McCann, who is in his second spell in charge of Rovers, was delighted to have tied down one of his prize assets.

He told the club website: "I'm really, really pleased with this one.

"Mols has been tremendous since I've been here - not just with what he does on the football pitch. He trains well, he's a good person to have around the place.