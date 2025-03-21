Former Hartlepool United winger signs for National League side on loan

Former Hartlepool United winger Otis Khan has signed for National League side Yeovil on loan from Oldham until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khan signed for Pools in January 2024 and made his debut in a memorable win over York, former manager Kevin Phillps' first game in charge. After impressing on his first Pools appearance, he was forced off with 21 minutes remaining and missed the remainder of the season through injury. Clearly talented, the 29-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Khan signed for Oldham following a successful trial last summer but has found it difficult to make much of an impact in Manchester, with form and fitness limiting him to just seven appearances. He was an unused substitute when Pools beat Oldham 2-1 on New Year's Day and hasn't featured for the Latics since the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan now returns to Huish Park, where he enjoyed one of the best spells of his career. The wideman signed for Yeovil in 2016 and went on to score 18 goals in 87 appearances.

The former Mansfield, Tranmere and Grimsby winger had a brief spell on loan at Pools last season but an injury limited him to just a solitary appearance. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Khan left Yeovil to sign for Mansfield in 2018 and went on to represent the likes of Newport, Tranmere, Walsall, Leyton Orient and Grimsby, where he was part of the side that reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, scoring both goals in their 2-1 win over Cambridge in the second round.

Internationally, Khan has made nine appearances for Pakistan and captained the team for the first time during their 4-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Saudi Arabia in November 2023.

Yeovil returned to the National League this season after winning the National League South title last term. Having made a positive start under Mark Cooper, who scored nine goals in 31 games for Pools in the 1996/97 season, the Glovers have endured a difficult spell that's seen them lose all of their last four games without scoring. Khan is expected to go straight into the squad for their trip to Solihull Moors this weekend, with Yeovil still needing at least one more win to make sure of their National League survival.