The Bantams scored twice in six minutes in the second half to take the game away from Graeme Lee’s men in an even contest up until that stage with the former Manchester City boss praising his side’s performance.

The visitors arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium on the back of an impressive win over league leaders Forest Green Rovers at the weekend, Hughes’ first since taking charge last month, and were able to follow it up thanks to goals from Matty Foulds and Yann Songoo.

“I thought we managed the game from start to finish really well,” said Hughes.

Mark Hughes inflicted Graeme Lee's first league defeat as Hartlepool United manager at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We were the away side. You would expect the home side to create chances, but they did not really.

“As far as away performances go, it was as good as we could have imagined before the game.

“We deserved to win the game, and got what we deserved.

“It was a great second half. Scoring at that end was brilliant, and I think the fans sucked the second goal in.”

Pools boss Lee had been relishing the prospect of going up against Hughes in the dugout after describing him as a ‘legend of the game’ but was left frustrated by the two goals his side gave away to hand the Bantams the victory as it was Hughes who would inflict Lee’s first league defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium.

