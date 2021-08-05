The 42-year-old goalkeeper has been working with Ben Killip and Pools’ trialist goalkeepers Shaun MacDonald and Adam Smith in preparation for the new League Two season on August 7.

The club have now confirmed that he has officially joined the coaching set-up at Victoria Park.

Killip is Pools' only contracted goalkeeper after Brad Young was sold to Leicester City earlier this month.

Dimi Konstantopoulos is back helping out at Hartlepool United (photo: Mark Fletcher)

Konstantopoulos – who made 139 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2007 – will be seen as an ideal replacement for former goalkeeper coach Ross Turnbull, who left Pools to rejoin Chelsea earlier this summer.

During the 2019-20 campaign, manager Dave Challinor handed the Greek goalkeeper his second debut for the club to become Pools’ oldest ever player in the FA Trophy against Harrogate Town.

Konstantopoulos left the club shortly after that and signed for local Northern League Division One side Thornaby for the 2020-21 campaign. But now he’s returned to the club in as Challinor looks to bring in more goalkeepers.

Pools will kick-off their League Two campaign at home to Crawley Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Hartlepool United have just one goalkeeper contracted in Ben Killip (left). Shaun MacDonald (centre) and Adam Smith (right) are on trial. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

Last season, Pools utilised three goalkeepers throughout their promotion campaign. Killip played the majority of matches with Derby County loanee Henrich Ravas standing in as number two when needed.

Following Killip’s elbow injury picked up in April, Challinor brought Brad James in on loan from Middlesbrough. The 22-year-old’s brief spell at the club saw him depart as a cult hero having saved the crucial penalty in the shoot out to see Pools promoted to the Football League.

