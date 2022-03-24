Former Motherwell and Accrington Stanley defender leaves Hartlepool United for National League leaders Stockport County on loan
Zaine Francis-Angol has joined Stockport County on a short term loan deal until the end of the season.
The Hartlepool United defender has made the move to the National League leaders for the rest of the season with the Hatters completing the deal on transfer deadline day for non-league clubs.
Francis-Angol will link up with former Pools boss Dave Challinor at Edgeley Park almost one year on from Challinor bringing the 28-year-old to the Suit Direct Stadium from Boreham Wood.
Francis-Angol made five appearances for Pools during the run-in of their promotion winning campaign last season, including as a substitute in the play-off final success against Torquay United.
The former Motherwell and Accrington Stanley defender did enough to extend his stay with Pools in the summer but has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI this season having made just five appearances under Graeme Lee since his arrival as manager in December.
Francis-Angol was recently called into action for the visit of Sutton United after an illness to first choice left back David Ferguson and kept his place for the trip to Colchester United three days later.
But the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in that win over the U’s at the Jobserve Community Stadium and has not featured since having returned to the squad for the defeat to Bradford City.
And Francis-Angol now moves to the National League leaders who look set to seal a return to the Football League with Challinor’s side 10 points clear of their nearest rivals Chesterfield.
Pools boss Lee said of Francis-Angol’s exit: “I’d like to wish Zaine all the best for his loan.
"An opportunity came up and once Stockport agreed the terms we were keen to make it happen."
Lee added: “Zaine’s attitude has been great despite not playing a huge amount of games and when needed he has come into the team and stepped up.
"Hopefully this will give him a chance to play some regular football and to secure himself something going forward.”
Francis-Angol has made 27 appearances for Pools since his arrival in April last year.