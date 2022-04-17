Hartlepool United travel to Rochdale on Easter Monday looking to bounce back from their defeat to Port Vale. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Graeme Lee takes his side to the Crown Oil Arena on Easter Monday looking to improve on a run of just one win in eight games following Friday’s 1-0 reverse at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Pools gave a solid account of themselves in that defeat to promotion chasing Port Vale and will be hoping they can carry that performance over into Monday’s trip to Greater Manchester.

The reverse fixture saw Lee take charge of his first game at the Suit Direct Stadium where Mark Shelton capped the evening with a late winner as Pools came from behind to claim all three points.

Killip will be assessed ahead of the trip to Rochdale after Nicholas Bilokapic featured in the home defeat to Port Vale. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Lee will be stretched with his squad however having only named six substitutes on Friday due to a number of injuries in the squad.

And with Jamie Sterry also going off injured in that game, we predict our starting XI:

Ogle could be in line to start after the late injury to Jamie Sterry on Good Friday. Picture by FRANK REID.

Jake Hull impressed on his debut and could keep his spot in defence with concerns over Timi Odusina's fitness. MI News & Sport Ltd

Liddle put in an impressive display against Port Vale and could continue as Pools' captain at Rochdale. Picture by FRANK REID.

Byrne tops the list for most minutes played for Pools this season. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ferguson would complete a back five for Graeme Lee's side. Picture by FRANK REID.

Shelton grabbed a late winner in the reverse fixture back in December. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Crawford could form part of a midfield three for Pools. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

The Newcastle United loanee could replace Bryn Morris with Graeme Lee keen to manage the Burton Albion man over the remainder of the campaign. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Carver put in a tireless display against Port Vale and could be rewarded with back-to-back starts over the Easter weekend. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)