Pools will be looking to bounce back from their late defeat at Rochdale on Easter Monday after surrendering a first half lead in the second 45 minutes.

And Pools could welcome manager Graeme Lee back to the touchline on Saturday with the 43-year-old having been recovering from COVID-19 this week.

Lee missed the trip to the Crown Oil Arena on Monday but has said to have tested negative for the virus on Friday with the hope being he can make a return to the dugout this weekend.

But Pools continue to suffer from a number of injury concerns with defender Neill Byrne the latest to be listed as doubtful heading into Saturday’s clash with the Robins.

Pools could be boosted by the return of Jamie Sterry though as we predict two changes to the starting line-up in our predicted XI:

1. Ben Killip Killip made his return to the Pools XI at Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry missed the game at Rochdale after picking up a rib injury against Port Vale. But the former Newcastle United man has declared himself fit for this weekend. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Jake Hull Hull made back-to-back starts over the Easter weekend with assistant manager Michael Nelson claiming the defender did not harm his chances of further opportunities. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle enjoyed an excellent return to the side against Forest Green Rovers and continued that for the most part over the Easter weekend and he is predicted to captain Pools once more. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales