Pools had been operating without an official assistant manager since Joe Parkinson left the club back in August.

In the meantime, Hill has spent time at Pools on an intermittent, unofficial basis after leaving his assistant manager position at Bristol Rovers at the start of the season.

Queens Park Rangers' English defender Clint Hill (L) vies for the ball with Manchester City's English midfielder James Milner during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on May 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS

The 42-year-old is someone Challinor knows well having partnered him at the heart of the Tranmere Rovers defence between 1997 and 2002. Hill played 72 times in the Premier League for QPR and amassed almost 700 career appearances across the Football League and Scottish Premiership.

Since hanging up his boots in 2018, he has spent time as Joey Barton’s assistant at both Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.

Now he’s joining another of his former teammates as Pools look to progress in League Two.

Reacting to the appointment, Challinor said: “It was always going to be difficult to replace Joe but I think Clint will certainly add to the management dynamic we’ve got within the group.

Bristol Rovers assistant manager Clint Hill looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on April 10, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“He came in with us a few weeks back, with nothing really in it, for a few days as he’d gone round some clubs. I obviously played with him as a player and have kept in touch with him.

“I tried to sign him as a player towards the end of his career when I was at my previous club and he went to Carlisle funnily enough.

“He’s left [Bristol Rovers] and he’s been doing his pro license so we’ve been chatting over the past few weeks and I’m delighted he’s decided to come in and be involved with us.

“I’m sure he will be a huge asset and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Lidds played with him at Carlisle and obviously speaks highly of Clint because as a player, he was an unbelievable professional and played as long as he did because of how he went about things.

“He’ll be a real big plus for the group and I’m sure his minimal experience he’s got as a coach – even though he’s been at Fleetwood and League One and League Two with Bristol Rovers which is really important – I think he’ll fit in seamlessly.

“He already wants to get his hands dirty, wants to be involved on the training ground and I’m sure we’ll see much more of that.”

Hill’s eagerness to get involved at Pools was a crucial factor for Challinor in appointing his new assistant.

“That was massive for me,” he told The Mail. “Clint lives in Caldy on The Wirral which isn't far from me. He has a young family with three kids all under 14 so for somebody like to who has done well out of the game and played at the highest level to want to come here and travel and be part of what we're trying to do, it says a lot about him as a character and how much he wants to be involved and make an impact.

“That above anything tells us where his motivation is. He wants to be on the grass every day and pass on his experience to help benefit our players which is something we're hugely looking forward to.”

