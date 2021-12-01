Four weeks on from the departure of Dave Challinor and Pools have finally secured their new manager with former defender Lee announced by the club.

Lee will be joined by another ex-Pools player in the dugout as Michael Nelson joins as his assistant.

And Pools made it a triple signing with former Middlesbrough man Lee Turnbull arriving in a consulting capacity to lead the club’s scouting and recruitment process.

Graeme Lee has been appointed as the new manager of Hartlepool United. Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

Lee spent eight years at the Suit Direct Stadium from 1995-2003 making well over 200 appearances before spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.

Lee, 43, has more recently been with Middlesbrough as the club’s lead U23’s coach but now moves to Hartlepool for his first role in management.

It’s been a difficult month since Challinor left for Stockport County as Pools placed Antony Sweeney in caretaker charge in order to buy the club time get the right candidate.

Pools have slipped into the bottom half of the table in that time but chairman Raj Singh has insisted it was always the club’s desire to appoint a new coaching team at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"It was always the view that we wanted to appoint a Manager and coaching team that was modern in their approach, with the capability to build on foundations that have been put in place over recent years,” he told the club website.

"Graeme joins us from Middlesbrough where has amassed a wealth of experience over a 10 year period and alongside Michael Nelson we believe we have two very forward thinking coaches that are also strong and capable characters to lead the players and club forward.

"Graeme and Michael also know this level of football remarkably well having captained various sides in the Football league, they are natural leaders and both have a deep connection with our club having played nearly 500 games for Hartlepool United between them.”

"I have great confidence that their commitment and work ethic will be second to none and I felt it was critical that we have people in the building who want to go the journey with us, to really unlock this club’s full potential.”

Interim boss Sweeney will remain in charge for tonight’s EFL Trophy tie at Sheffield Wednesday.

