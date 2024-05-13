Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Stoke, Watford, Port Vale and Yeovil defender Carl Dickinson admitted he was "over the moon" after being appointed Hartlepool United's assistant manager.

The 37-year-old reunites with new boss Darren Sarll, having played under him at Yeovil between 2019 and 2021, reaching the National League play-offs in 2020.

Dickinson, who made over 600 career appearances, had still been playing until April and was an important part of the Congleton Town side that won the Midland League Premier Division and the Midland League Cup.

The new assistant manager, who had a brief stint playing in Iceland back when he was a teenager, made a first foray into coaching in 2021 when he took over at Hanley Town as player-manager, leading the Blues to the title in his first season before departing the following year due to "increased business costs".

New Pools assistant Carl Dickinson played under Darren Sarll at Yeovil.

Dickinson had also been coaching at Stoke City, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career as a player - albeit heading out on loan five times - and began working with the under-12s in February 2022.

As a player, he was vocal, committed and all-action, which should suit Sarll's style and, importantly, he worked as a personal trainer after his professional career ended.

Previous boss Kevin Phillips often bemoaned his side's lack of fitness towards the end of last season and, prior to his departure, had warned of the need for a rigorous pre-season.

And the appointment of Dickinson would suggest Sarll is of the same mind.

The new assistant manager admitted he was "delighted" to take up the new role at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"I'm over the moon," he said.

"It's a massive thing for me, as soon as the gaffer gave me the call and wanted me to be part of the coaching staff, it was an absolute no-brainer.

"I'm delighted to be here."

After playing under him, Dickinson should have a good idea of what to expect from Darren Sarll and warned that the new boss has "high standards."

He said: "He has high standards.

"We had a great relationship down at Yeovil, we went through some really tough times there as well.

"He knows exactly what he's going to get from me, in terms of the way I am and the way I do things, and I know the same with him.

"It's a good relationship, he knows I'm not here just to say yes to him.

"I'm delighted to be back working with him, we've kept in touch ever since we were at Yeovil together.

"It's hopefully the start of another good relationship and something we know we can get our teeth sunk into and give it a right good go."

At his first press conference, Sarll spoke of his desire to "close that gap" between where Pools finished last season, in 12th, and the top seven and Dickinson likewise is hoping he can put his experience of being part of the Yeovil side that reached the play-offs to good use.

"It's a different journey for me now," he said.

"I'm aiming to pass on all the experience I've been able to collect, and have been lucky enough to collect.

"Hopefully I can pass that onto the lads and help as much as possible.

"We're ready to get going and give it everything we've got to make sure we get the fans on side and we do everything that's needed to make sure this team can go and show what it's capable of."

Like Sarll, who was in the opposition dugout while manager of both Yeovil and Woking, Dickinson has plenty of experience of what it's like to play against Pools and is hoping his new side can use the atmosphere inside the Suit Direct Stadium to their advantage.

He said: "One thing I do know, from what I remember, is I don't think I've ever had a positive result up here.

"It's always been a tough place to come.

"When the fans back you, and they get behind something, they really do.

"That's something that we've got to get going and make sure that, when teams do come to visit here, it's a tough place to visit.

"It all starts with that hard work and we're excited to get going.