Making up fantasy sides is something we’ve all done – especially during the close season when we’re all badly missing our football.

What is the best starting side for your club, or even around the league? What would be the best side of only English players, or players under or over the age of 30?

The combinations are as endless as your imagination. But what would the most expensive starting line-up across National League?

Here we bring you the answers, based on the valuations set by the transfermark.co.uk.

This side is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and features four Hartlepool players as Pools look to bounce back at the first attempt

Overall the team is said to be worth £2.7m.

Give you us your views via our social media channels. And if you fancy creating your own fantasy eleven around National League, email it in to [email protected]

1 . Joel Dixon (Hartlepool United) Position: Goalkeeper Value: £129,000 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Lee Hodson (Eastleigh) Position: Right-back Value: £215,000 Photo: Jack Thomas Photo Sales

3 . Jack Wakely (Ebbsfleet United) Position: Central defender Value: £215,000 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Sam Roscoe (Altrincham) Position: Central defender Value: £193,000 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales