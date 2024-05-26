1 . Nicky Featherstone

The sensible thing to do seems to be to keep Nicky Featherstone as captain whenever he plays next season. There are some sections of supporters who seem to question his qualities as a leader but Featherstone, who has skipped the side for much of the last few years, proved he was far more suited to the role than David Ferguson after Lennie Lawrence handed the armband back to the veteran midfielder in the new year. He might not be the most obvious leader in that he does not tend to scream and shout, but his teammates all point towards him being an excellent communicator while his more than a decade of service to the club, during which time he has almost always been available, means he leads by example. The question mark surrounding Featherstone, who turns 36 in September, is just how much he will play next term. He is already the club's sixth-highest appearance-maker of all-time and was pretty much ever-present after re-signing for Pools at the beginning of October, featuring 34 times. However, he admitted that next season could be his last as a player and Darren Sarll described his new deal, which will see him take up a player-coach role, as "transitional". How much he will feature will depend, at least to a degree, on this summer's recruitment - Featherstone is one of three central-midfielders currently on the books, and both Kieran Wallace and Anthony Mancini are injured. If Sarll can get the right type of players around him, then he definitely still has something to offer on the pitch, although his age and the new manager's desire for a more robust and energetic midfield mean he's unlikely to play week in, week out and so Pools will need to consider who leads the side in his absence. Photo: Mark Fletcher