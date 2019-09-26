Former defender Franck Queudrue played for Middlesbrough between 2001 and 2006.

Queudrue first signed for Boro on loan from Lens in October 2001 before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

And after scoring against Sunderland on his home debut, he quickly endeared himself to a fan base which welcomed him as one of their own.

When asked if he felt like an adopted Teessider, Queudrue, 41, told the club’s website: “That’s how I felt straightaway. She’s going to kill me but I will tell. My wife, she cried when I signed for Middlesbrough because she wasn’t speaking English. But she cried when we left Middlesbrough as well.

“It (Teesside) means so much for us as a family. My daughter, she’s been raised here, she’s been running all around the player’s lounge!

“When I was here I was giving 100 per cent every time. You can be bad and you can make some bad choices but you have to fight. For me that’s the most important point.”

The fighting spirit he speaks of ran right the way through the Boro side which reached the UEFA Cup final in 2006.

“I think every single commentator apart from maybe Alistair [Brownlee] didn’t believe in us,” added the Frenchman. “But we did it not once but twice, coming from three-nil down and scoring four goals. That was crazy.

“We were fighting for each other, the support from the fans was fantastic. We need to keep that, it’s important here in this area.”

Later in the interview, Queudrue was asked about new Boro boss Woodgate and believes fans need to be patient.

“I think we need to give him time and to be patient with him,” added Queudrue. “The results will come I’m sure of that because he’s got the town in him, he’s got the club in him.