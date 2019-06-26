Fraser Kerr discusses the transformations happening at Hartlepool United ahead of the new National League season
It may only be the first week of pre-season training but Fraser Kerr admits there is already a different feel at Hartlepool United this season.
This week the Pools players joined up as a full squad for the first time ahead of the 2019-20 National League season.
As part of a new rigorous approach to training, Craig Hignett had his players running as far as they could in 12 minutes – something Kerr was ready and willing to get on with.
“Running is part and parcel of pre-season but I think if you’re in the right mindset going into it, it can be quite enjoyable getting back in and seeing the boys,” said the defender.
Apart from their squad, which is a healthy 22 men strong, it’s been a summer of transformation at Hartlepool.
Ben Killip and Gime Toure are the only two Pools players in the squad who weren’t at the club last season, but in terms of the training set-up, things are looking different at East Durham College.
“There’s been renovations going on at the training ground,” Kerr added.
“Coming in, the club in general is going to be a lot more strict on time keeping and things like that.
“We’re going to be really disciplined, the manager said he wants us to be the fittest squad in the league and I think that’s achievable with the facilities we’ve got here and the work ethic of the players and the staff.
“We’ve got a bit more direction and vision this season compared to last season. The manager has said what he’s expecting from us this season and everyone is on board with it.”