Pools will join 17 other confirmed teams in next season’s competition, with four of Forest Green Rovers, York City, Rochdale, Southend United and Oldham being added to that list.

Two more places will be confirmed at the weekend when Scunthorpe host Chester in the National League North play-off final and Boreham Wood face Maidenhead in the South final.

Whatever the final line-up Pools fans are going to have to travel a lot of motorways and visit a lot of service stations on their way around the land.

So far Pools fans will travel more than 7,200 miles if they are to visit all 17 confirmed away grounds next season.

The seasons shortest trip is over to Gateshead, while there are seven confirmed trips of 500 miles or more with the mammoth 890 miles to Truro City the season longest.