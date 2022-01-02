Frustrated Graeme Lee reacts as Hartlepool United held to draw by bottom side Oldham Athletic

Pools had several good openings to score - Gavan Holohan in particular - and they hit the woodwork three times but couldn't find a breakthrough.

Oldham could have snatched the win at the end but sub Jack Stobbs fired wide in front of a frustrated Town End.

Hartlepool’s failure to find a winner means they have won only one of their last nine matches.

Tyler Burey in action for Pools.

Lee – who is now looking to add to his forward line during the January transfer window – said: “It’s frustration, the end product. We got into fantastic areas, created good chances and we haven’t put it in the net. We dominated the ball a lot better this time around.

“The first 20-odd minutes we had to finish one of those chances. We allowed them to get in the game.

“The players used the balls miles better, the runs we completed were better. We have to create options. We need to time runs better and we saw that in spells of the game.

“We need to show that composure in the final third. We created the chances, we just didn’t put them away.

“We need belief in that final third, we got in the areas. It is not the easiest part but it is the final part. We should have been winning especially with the chances we have had. On another day we could have won that two or three nil.”

Meanwhile, Oldham’s interim boss Selim Benachour said: “We had some chances and we could have scored in the first half with Davis, then in the second half we could have scored with Jamie Hopcutt and Stobbs. We need to keep working hard.

“It was difficult, two games in three days. I could see them tire a little. It was difficult for them to be strong.

“They (Hartlepool) have been fresher than us because they didn’t play in the week and it showed a little.

“But we need to be positive. We have taken two points in two away games against strong teams and we need to build on that."

