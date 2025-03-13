More than 90 per cent of football fans support the National League's 3UP campaign, according to a survey conducted by the Football Supporters' Association.

The National League launched their campaign in order to call for a third promotion place from the fifth division to League Two. At the moment, only the champions and the play-off winners are promoted, making the National League a notoriously difficult division to get out of. All 72 National League clubs wrote to the Football League to demand a third promotion place earlier in the year.

The FSA surveyed 1,980 Premier League, Football League and National League fans. Of those, 93 per cent agreed with 3UP in principle, while 87 per cent agreed that it should be put in place for next season. A staggering 77 per cent of League Two fans - whose clubs would face additional jeopardy from a third relegation place - are in favour of reform. 84 per cent of Premier League and Football League fans felt that a third promotion place from the National League would enhance the attractiveness of the footballing pyramid.

Although there have been improvements - there was no automatic promotion from the National League until 1987, while a second promotion place wasn't introduced until 2003 - the competitive nature of the division means the calls for a third spot have become stronger and stronger.

Picture by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

A number of clubs that have won promotion from the National League have gone on to thrive in the Football League. Luton Town are perhaps the ultimate success story and managed to reach the Premier League within a decade, while Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who are currently third in League One, are pushing for a third successive promotion. Dave Challinor's Stockport are fifth in League One, while Notts County are fourth in League Two. Last season's two promoted teams have both acquitted themselves well at the level above. Chesterfield are 14th while Bromley, by no means a side with one of the biggest budgets or fanbases, are 10th following an impressive run of recent form. It is almost unheard of for a promoted side to go straight back down.

As Pools fans well know, there is little to no difference between the bottom end of League Two and the top end of the National League. Pools finished 17th in their first season following relegation from the Football League in 2017/18. After winning promotion in 2021 but suffering another relegation in 2023, Pools fared little better and finished an underwhelming 12th last term. While Forest Green Rovers, who invested heavily in their playing squad over the summer, are third, Sutton, the other side relegated last season, are 12th. There are 15 former Football League sides currently in the National League, while only eight of the last 19 teams relegated from League Two have won promotion back into the Football League.

There is, of course, a whole host of talent throughout non-league. The likes of Jamie Vardy, a Premier League winner, Max Kilman, who signed for West Ham for £40 million in the summer, England internationals Chris Smalling, Jordan Pickford, Jarrod Bowen, Kalvin Phillips and Callum Willson all cut their teeth in non-league.

For some, it is simply a matter of fairness - given the amount of competition in the National League, it seems about time the division is given a third promotion place - and for others it is about fostering the talent that exists in the National League and further developing English football.

Inevitably, not everyone is likely to be in favour of the proposals. Some sides in the Football League might have a hard time voting for something that increases their risk of relegation. As the argument goes, it's like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas. However, sides struggling in League Two might also want to bear in mind that the change would work in their favour were they to lose their Football League status; competing for one of just two promotion spots can become almost impossible when the likes of Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport and Chesterfield, all big clubs with sizeable war chests, have battled it out towards the top end of the table in recent seasons. For some teams stagnating towards the bottom end of League Two, survival seems to have become about being the third worst, doing the bare minimum to keep their heads above water. A change - be it a call to action or a kick up the backside - could benefit the long-term health of a number of those clubs, both on and off the pitch.