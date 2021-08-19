He was a popular and long-standing member of the town’s cricket club, joining as a junior at just 10 years of age. He went on to represent the first and second senior teams.

But his other passion was very much Hartlepool United, whom he followed up and down the country at every opportunity.

Danny passed away from a cardiac arrest after collapsing in his home at age 43. It was just days before Pools’ successful National League promotion final win over Torquay United, which he was set to attend.

Hartlepool batsman Danny Shurmer playing for Hartlepool Cricket Club second team against Barnard Castle earlier this year.

Pools also hung a shirt in their dressing room in Bristol showing ‘Shurmer 43’ on the back. The club tweeted the picture with this caption: “One extra space in the dressing room. This afternoon is for you, Danny.”

Following Danny’s passing, his parents Pam and Bill Shurmer set up a group named DS43 Community Defibrillators to help raise money to purchase defibrillators for the public areas of Hartlepool.

Defibrillators help save lives – as we saw during Euro 2020 with Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen – following a cardiac arrest by sending an electric shock to the heart to try and restore normal rhythm.

Hartlepool United fan Danny Shurmer sadly passed away in June 2021.

A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time regardless of age, ethnicity or gender and defibrillators greatly improve a person’s chances of survival if used promptly and properly.

To help raise money for DS43 Community Defibrillators, a cricket match has been arranged at Hartlepool Cricket Club (Park Drive, TS26 0DA) on Sunday 29 August from 2pm.

The match will be between a Dave Challinor XI and a HCC XI.

Entry is £5 for adults and £2 for under-12s with all proceeds going to DS43 Community Defibrillators to help save lives of the people of Hartlepool.

Danny Shurmer

Seating is limited so spectators are advised to bring their own seat and arrive early in order to ensure a good spot and enough time to meet the teams before the match.

