Fylde boss targets THREE, Luke Garrard backs new blood & Wrexham gaffer to experiment - National League round-up
Here’s the very latest National League news and rumours from around the web in our daily round-up – including talk from AFC Fylde, Boreham Wood and Wrexham.
First up, AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has explained he’d like to add at least another three or four names to his squad.
Meanwhile, Boreham Wood’s manager Luke Garrard has backed his new signings to push the club towards a promotion bid after last season’s miserable season.
“There is no doubt that we want to be far more competitive than last season,” he told the Non-League Paper.
“I knew we needed four or five bits of real quality and I am delighted that we have managed to get these signings over the line.”
Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes, meanwhile, looks likely to change his starting XI for tomorrow’s friendly at Curzon Ashton - with just two weeks left until the National League kicks off.
Speaking to the Leader, Hughes said: "We are just building them foundations to try and keep working this pre-season out. The majority of the team got 90 minutes which is important now.”
Finally, Maidenhead United midfielder Ryan Upward believes morale at the club is good heading into the new season and has provided a prediction for the upcoming campaign.
“We’ve got better facilities this year, we’ve gone full time so there’s a lot of positives to take in and hopefully you’ll see it in the league when we finish higher up this year,” Upward told the Maidenhead Advertiser.