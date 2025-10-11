Gainsborough Trinity 1-1 Hartlepool United: Pools leave it late to salvage FA Cup replay against lower level opposition

A late goal by the unfortunate David Robson salvaged an FA Cup replay for Pools as they drew 1-1 with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Pools, who made two changes from last weekend's defeat to York as Vadaine Oliver and Danny Johnson replaced Matty Daly and Jermaine Francis, who is on international duty with Grenada, went behind after 36 minutes when defender Lewis Butroid fired the hosts in front. Pools kept their cup hopes alive and avoided an embarrassing upset against lower level opposition seven minutes from time when substitute Nathan Ferguson's effort cannonned off the crossbar, off the back of the unfortunate David Robson and in.

Neither side managed to fashion much in the way of chances in the opening half an hour, although Pools lost skipper Tom Parkes, who has struggled for fitness for much of the campaign, to injury. He was replaced by the versatile Brad Walker, who slotted in at centre-half alongside Maxim Kouogun.

Gainsborough, who came into the game in fine form having won nine of their last 10 matches, went ahead after 36 minutes when Butroid beat George Evans following a threatening ball in from the right flank.

Pools improved somewhat after the break following a decidedly lacklustre showing in the first half and went close to an equaliser two minutes after the restart when Oliver, making his first start, headed over following Brad Walker's cross. At the other end, Fraser Preston had George Evans scrambling with a well-struck free-kick after 56 minutes.

Pools boss Simon Grayson made changes in a bid to get his side back into the game, introducing Nathan Ferguson, Kian Foreman and Jack Hunter from the bench. In the end, it fell to two of the substitutes to salvage a replay for Pools seven minutes from time as Foreman broke forward before finding Ferguson, whose long range effort rebounded off the crossbar and into the retreating Robson, who diverted the ball back into his own net.

Gainsborough went close to a winner two minutes from time when Jay Benn cleared Sisa Tuntulwana's effort off the line after Pools failed to deal with a corner.

In the end, neither side managed to find a decisive goal, meaning the tie will be decided at Victoria Park. While Saturday's game certainly won't go down as a particularly inspiring Pools performance, Grayson's side, who have now won just one of their last 11 matches, are at least in the hat for the draw for the first round proper, which takes place on Monday.

Pools (4-4-2): Evans; Benn, Kouogun (sub, Hunter, 80), Parkes (c) (sub, Walker, 31), Topallaj; Charman, Sheron, Miley, Dacosta Gonzalez (sub, Foreman, 58); Johnson (sub, Ferguson, 58), Oliver