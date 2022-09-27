News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have fallen behind five times in their opening ten games.

GALLERY: Here's how many points Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Crawley Town, Colchester United - and every other League Two side - have won after going behind this season

Turning defeat into a draw, or even better, a draw into a win could well be the key to Hartlepool United’s survival hopes this season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:01 pm

Keith Curle’s side are going to have to dig in very deep and grind out every single point they can, especially when a game isn’t going there way.

Right now it’s a skill that has been somewhat lacking for Pools.

Here we look at how they, and their relegation rivals, have fared in matches since conceding the first goal.

Deliver your verdict on Pools hopes this season via our social media channels. Have they got the fight and quality to stay up?

1. Mansfield Town

6 3 0 3 9

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Northampton Town - 7 points

4 2 1 1 7

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Stevenage - 7 points

5 2 1 2 7

Photo: Getty Images

4. Doncaster Rovers - 7 points

6 2 1 3 7

Photo: AH Pix

RochdaleCrawley TownLeague TwoKeith Curle
