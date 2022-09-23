Gallery: How Hartlepool United's all-time record crowd ranks against Barrow, Stevenage, Rochdale, Sutton United, Crawley Town, Mansfield Town, Gillingham and every other League Two team
It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.
A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.
There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.
But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.
Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.
You can get all your latest United news here.
Page 1 of 6